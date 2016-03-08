Transfer News: Agent of PSG star opens up to shock Napoli return

05 November at 17:30
For now, Edinson Cavani is a PSG player, but the player has Napoli in his heart. The city that welcomed him, loved him and that in the future could become his home again. The half-brother and agent of the striker, Walter Fernando Guglielmone, was interview by SportNews.eu and did not rule this possibility in the future.

"Edinson likes Napoli but remains at Paris Saint-German. The rumours are only suggestions from the Italian press, but I have had no contact with De Laurentiis for his return," he said.

"However, in the future everything is possible, but in order to return to Napoli, there must be conditions. PSG does not want to sell Cavani and today, Edinson just wants to win the Champions league with the Parisians," Guglielmone added.

During his first spell at the club, Cavani collected 138 appearances for the Partenopei in all competitions, scoring 104 goals and assisting another 18 in the process.

