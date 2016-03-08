Transfer News: Inter meet Sampdoria to accelerate talks for Tottenham and Juve target
07 November at 10:00Milan Skriniar continues to impress, even in the match between and Inter and Barcelona, he was one of the best players on the field. And so the Nerazzurri, mindful of the brilliant operation that brought the Slovakian defender to the club a year and a half ago, are trying to repeat something similar with a move for Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen.
The Danish talent is experiencing the season that will allow him to make the leap in quality and many have set their sights on him. In Italy, in addition to Inter, there is also Juventus, while abroad it is above all Tottenham.
For this reason, Piero Ausilio wants to push his foot on the accelerator. And yesterday, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, he met Antonio Romei, the right-hand man of Sampdoria president Ferrero, and Carlo Osti, the sporting director of the club, to talk about Andersen.
Intermediary Gabriele Giuffrida was also present, who then continued to watch Inter-Barcelona in the Youth League, where Ausilio has put on display some of the talents that could move to Sampdoria as a part of the deal to lower the approximately 30 million asking price for Andersen.
The Blucerchiati really like Colidio, but he was not on the pitch yesterday. However, even other talents are of interest. Inter are accelerating and are looking to 'booking' Andersen as soon as possible.
