Transfer news: Man Utd identify De Gea heir amid Juve links
03 November at 10:15Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is reportedly wanted by Juventus with the Old Lady who hopes to sign the Spaniard as a free agent at the end of the season. De Gea's contract with Manchester United expires in June and at the moment there is no agreement between him and the club. According to The Sun, Man United are preparing for life after De Gea with Brighton's Mathew Ryan who is on top of the shopping list of the Premier League giants.
