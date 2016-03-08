Transfer News: Marotta studying move for Dybala, the details
04 February at 14:00Paulo Dybala is currently struggling at Juventus, with his 'escape' from the bench against Parma before the final whistle. The player will not be fined by the Bianconeri management but a possible farewell at the end of the season seems more and more probable every day and among the suitors, there is also, perhaps surprisingly, Inter.
As reported by Tuttosport, in fact, Beppe Marotta thought about the Argentinian striker during the moment of greatest tension with Wanda Nara for the renewal of Icardi. A renewal that will likely happen but that does not stop the Nerazzurri's desire to try an attempt for the Juventus attacker.
However, Juventus' demand for the player is high and an offer of at least 130 million euros will be necessary to convince Fabio Paratici. The position of the player could obviously help the club in a complex negotiation.
Marotta is, meanwhile, evaluating the potential operation both from the technical point of view but above all the cost-benefit impact that the operation would have. If Juventus put the player on the market, Inter will try, even if it will not be easy.
