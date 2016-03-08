Transfer News: Perisic asks Inter to be sold amid Arsenal interest, the details
26 January at 17:00Last summer, after a great World Cup played with Croatia, Inter decided to declare Ivan Perisic unsellable. All the offers were rejected, especially that of Manchester United by Jose Mourinho - a great admirer of his - who tried to sign the attacker in 2017 as well.
Six months later, however, the world of the player has turned upside down and now, after so many difficult and poor months, he has asked to leave Luciano Spalletti's team.
Perisic's dream, as stated openly some time ago, is to play in the Premier League. And it is precisely from England that the most concrete interest for him has arrived these days. Arsenal is thinking about the player and have made initial contacts and would like to sign the player on loan with an option to buy in June. A formula that, for the moment, does not convince Inter, willing to sell the player only on their own terms.
Today Luciano Spalletti said: "We are talking about Perisic because he has interest from other teams and everyone would like to have him on his team. If anyone is interested in him, then they must pay the adequate sum."
Perisic is no longer non-transferable for the Nerazzurri but Inter value the player at 35-40 million euros and will only consider outright offers or loans with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, with no discounts.
Marco Demicheli
