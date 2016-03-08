Tuchel confirms Buffon is set to be benched
24 August at 16:35Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that summer signing Gianluigi Buffon will be benched for the upcoming games to make room for Alphonse Areola.
Buffon joined PSG from Juventus on a free transfer this past summer after his contract at the Old Lady had run out and he had decided against penning an extension at the club.
During a recent press-conference, Tuchel told that Buffon will be benched for upcoming few games to provide more opportunities to Alphonse Areola. He said: "Buffon? I do not like sending him on the bench, but Areola also needs to find a rhythm.
"Gigi has played three excellent matches, transmitting great personality, but I must also give a chance to Areola to get the rhythm back. Then we will see ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments