Tuchel keeps hold of Paredes: Bayern star emerges as possible Juve reinforcement
05 January at 11:15For Juve, the track leading to Leandro Paredes is getting complicated. The PSG midfielder, in fact, was the great goal for the January transfer market, as Maurizio Sarri is dealing with great limits in the midfield department.
For a month now Paratici had been working with Leonardo to exchange the Argentinian for Emre Can, who is increasingly on the margins of the Juventus project and is likely to leave either this month or at the end of the season. However, yesterday, PSG's coach Tuchel said: "Leandro is a key man in our midfield. I think he and Cavani will stay."
Clear words, which cool down the market negotiations on the Turin-Paris axis. The Bianconeri, however, do not resign themselves and continue to seek solutions for the midfield.
And according to Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), the Bianconeri have set their sights on Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich's star midfielder. The former Barcelona man is reportedly far from untouchable and he has been looking to leave for two years now. Could it be the right time?
