Tuchel on Donnarumma rumors: 'Always open to new solutions'
10 August at 15:45Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to rumors linking the club with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
PSG have already tried signing Donnarumma this summer but their attempts failed as Milan rejected their offer of Alphonse Areola and cash for the Italian, who himself didn't want to move.
But Kevin Trapp's exit to Eintracht Frankfurt has opened up the idea of the move again and Tuchel was asked that question in a recent press conference and he said: "Trapp left and it was not possible to do otherwise, given that he had only one year of residual contract, but Areola must prove that he can be number one. He is PSG, he must be level.
At the moment, we have Alphonse and Bulka on the bench, who did very good things in training. Market? A club like PSG is always open to finding new solutions, but we are not the only ones on the market. I trust in Areola and must demonstrate what it is worth now. Donnarumma? for all the clubs, I'm not talking about other players. I can't say anything. "
