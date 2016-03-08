Tuttosport: Juve close in on Ronaldo as real star has anti-Barça and Man Utd clause
04 July at 09:15Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has an Anti-Barcelona clause in his contract and has another clause which could propel him closer to a move to Manchester United.
Rumors have linked Juventus with a move for Ronaldo, who starred for Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He scored four times in the tournament, but could not help the side go past the Round of 16 of the competition.
Tuttosport report that while Ronaldo is told to be close to a Juventus switch, Real Madrid inserted two clauses in his current contract back in January.
The first contract happens to be an Anti-Barcelona clause, which means that Ronaldo will not join Barcelona from Real Madrid.
The second is a release clause for foreign clubs and it lies in the region of 100 million euros and that too cuts off Barcelona, but brings clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain close to him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
