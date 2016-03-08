Two-way race for AC Milan outcast: next week will be decisive

According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com , Genoa and Sampdoria are the two clubs that are far ahead in the race, which has created a real market derby. Of course, another club may appear as well, but Genoa clubs are in pole.

The upcoming week will be the decisive one: Borini and his entourage are expected to give their final answer to Genoa and Sampdoria, thus choosing his next destination. Furthermore, his entourage is at work to terminate the current contract that the versatile Italian has at AC Milan.

After almost three years, therefore, Borini's adventure at San Siro is coming to an end.

