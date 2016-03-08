Udinese could sign AC Milan defender this summer
21 June at 13:45Serie A side Udinese are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan defender Mateo Musacchio.
Musacchio joined the rossoneri from Villarreal last summer for a fee in the region of 16 million euros. Since his arrival, the Argentine has failed to impose himself in the side and could not make a place in the first team his own. He could appear 15 times in the Serie A for the San Siro based side.
Corriere dello Sport say that Udinese are interested in bringing Musacchio from Milan and see him as the central defender that they need.
It is believed that the player too could be interested in a move away from the club this summer. He has previously drawn links with Sevilla too.
Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)
