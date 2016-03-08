Udinese sporting director on Inter target: 'We haven't held any talks for him'
08 February at 15:55Udinese sporting director Daniele Prade has revealed that Inter have not held any talks to sign Rodrigo de Paul, despite reports stating that a fee has been agreed between the clubs for the player.
Prade was recently speaking at a press conference about Udinese's transfer policy and he was asked about De Paul and his links with Inter.
Prade said: "De Paul, we have never been close to his assignment because we have never opened negotiations. There were various interests, but having never opened up to negotiations, we have never been close to his farewell."
De Paul has been very impressive for the Udine based side this season and that's why the nerazzurri are interested in him. He has scored six times, assisting thrice in 21 Serie A appearances for the club.
The Argentine joined Udinese from Valencia in the summer of 2016.
