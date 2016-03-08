Udinese star says 'yes' to Inter; Napoli lurking

In the last couple of days, Inter have asked for information on the player. Udinese have replied with an assessment of €30m, though everything will depend on De Paul's performances in the upcoming months, as Udinese are not looking to sell in January.

With that said, Inter are ready to make a move in the summer, although no offer has been formalized as of yet. However, they do have the 'yes' of the player, which could be crucial in the end.

In the background, though, we find Napoli. Their Sporting director, Giuntoli, is very keen on the Argentinian, as Ancelotti would be able to use him in many different roles. In short, the race is there for the taking.