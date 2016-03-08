UEFA want Rocchi to officiate UCL final and Euro 2020; AIA's response
08 October at 10:30The positive protagonist of Inter-Juventus was the referee Gianluca Rocchi. Since the game, only praise has arrived for the experienced 46-year-old, whose plan is to retire at the end of the season. No controversy over Inter-Juve, but Rocchi has ended up at the centre of a real international case.
UEFA have been very impressed by the referee's performances as of late, with the intention of focusing on the effectiveness of the 46-year-old and his understanding of VAR in Europe as well. In fact, as Corriere Dello Sport reports (via calciomercato.com), they want him for the 2020 UCL final.
Of course, this depends on the team in the final, as he can't officiate the game if an Italian team is participating. Furthermore, as the newspaper states, UEFA want him to officiate in the Euro 2020, though this has caused an issue as he first intended to retire.
According to the newspaper, the Italian referees' association have said 'no' to the idea. Then again, there is a lot of time left until then and perhaps UEFA will be able to persuade the AIA.
