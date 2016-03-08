Umtiti: Juve and Arsenal target reveals final decision about his future

10 June at 14:30
Juventus and Arsenal target Samuel Umtiti has expressed his desire to stay at FC Barcelona for the next season.

The French international is being linked with a move away from Camp Nou after a lackluster season and is being linked with a number of clubs in Europe include Italy’s Juventus and Premier League giants Arsenal.

However, the 25-year-old while talking to RTL, said that he has a contract with the Blaugrana and is not looking for an exit from the Spanish giants anytime soon.

"I have a contract and I'm happy at Barcelona,” said Umtiti. “I had a difficult season, but I don't want to go to other clubs. Next season I'll be at Barça."

Umititi’s words will disappoint fans of numerous teams in the continent as they were hoping to see him with their team even though he had a lackluster season with the Catalan giants where he played just 13 league matches during the campaign and made just 0.6 tackles per game.
 

