Unhappy Barcelona star says yes to Inter?

18 February at 12:45
Unhappy Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is considering his future at the Camp Nou after that the La Liga giants have refused to enter talks to extend his stay at the club. Rakitic is a transfer target of both Inter and Juventus and according to  La Gazzetta dello Sporthe's already given his green light to join the Nerazzurri.

Rakitic's Barcelona contract expires in 2021. The Croat is willing to sign a contract extension but Barcelona seem to have other plans as they've recently confirmed the signing of Ajax's Frankie de Jong who will be joining the Catalans at the end of the season.

The Italian paper claims Rakitic is considering his future and although he still wants to sign a contract extension with Barcelona, he is also listening to other potential offers with Inter who are among the clubs in pole position to secure his services at the end of the season should the player and Barcelona decide to part ways in the summer.
 

