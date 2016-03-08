Unhappy Man Utd striker gives Juve & Spurs transfer boost
27 August at 13:35Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has decided to stay at Manchester United to respect his contract at the club.
The Frenchman had been linked with a move away from United this summer after his agent had made it clear that the forward wants to move on from the Old Trafford experience to get more game time elsewhere.
The Times state that Martial has decided to stay at Manchester United this summer, with the transfer window in Germany, France and Spain still open. Martial intends to respect the one year that is remaining on his current contract before leaving the club.
Tottenham and Juventus have been linked with Martial and the report will come as a dent to their hopes of signing the striker, after both of the clubs had made enquiries for him.
Bayern Munich have also been linked with Martial.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
