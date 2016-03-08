From England: Unsettled Arsenal star eyes Napoli move
22 November at 20:25Struggling Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has become quite unsettled under boss Unai Emery and may be looking to return to Italy sooner rather than later, as reported by The Daily Mail.
Torreira, now linked with a January move to Napoli, signed for the Gunners in the summer of 2018 and instantly won over the fans with his versatile technical play. A set of attributes the Arsenal midfield was crying out for.
However, as the season has progressed, the former Sampdoria man has seen his role changed under Turkish manager Emery, who has advanced the deep-lying midfielder into a more attacking, ‘trequartista’ role.
The unfamiliarity of the position has disgruntled Torreira and his agent, who mentioned that his client was ‘unhappy with the new role delegated to him’. The Uruguayan has started just four league games this season and knows very well that he would be utilized much better by an Italian club.
Torreira was one of the stars of the last World and starred for his country again in the last International break. As well as Napoli, the likes of Milan and Inter Milan could also be looking to bring him back to Serie A.
Carlo Ancellotti though would be the most keen of the clubs to add Lucas to his regime, with the club currently going through a rough patch of relations between players, fans, management & the board.
With the likes of Alan placed on the market following the recent player revolt, Torreira could be a perfect replacement for the Brazilian.
Anthony Privetera
