Usain Bolt's agent hints at possible AC Milan move
15 October at 16:00Usain Bolt's agent, Tony Rallis, spoke to ESPN about the possibility of finding a new club, a top club, for the former Jamaican athletic record man and said some interesting words about his client's potential future club.
"We have an offer from a club. It is a club that has just recently changed ownership and that aspires to play in the Champions League," he said.
The Daily Telegraph in Australia also added that the team is from Southern Europe and is high-ranked with a cup final to play. The Australian newspaper identified Milan as the perfect fit for the description.
Moreover, the 32-year-old has the same sponsor as Milan (Puma), who have recently changed in terms of ownership and will play against Juventus in the final of the Italian Super Cup. For now, it is only a suggestion, but the media echo of the deal could potentially be a big boost for the Rossoneri coffers.
