Valencia to sell AC Milan target this summer
29 May at 13:20Reports from Deportes Cope say that AC Milan have been boosted by Valencia's decision to offload Simone Zaza this summer.
The 26-year-old Zaza has impressed many since having joined Valencia from Juventus last summer. He appeared 33 times in the La Liga this season, scoring 13 times and assisting once. And not surprisingly, the striker is being linked with a move back to Italy.
Deportes Cope understand that Valencia will sell Zaza this summer and AC Milan have the Italian on their books.
It is said that Carlos Bacca will not stay at Milan after returning from his loan spell at Villarreal and the rossoneri will look to sign Zaza as a replacement for the Colombian.
While Milan do have other priorities to look at, Valencia want a fee of 15 million euros for Zaza, as they look to offload him this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
