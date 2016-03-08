Valero's agent: 'He wants to stay at Inter and convince Conte'
07 September at 15:35The agent of Inter midfielder Borja Valero has revealed that the player wants to stay at the club and convince Antonio Conte about his abilities.
Valero was heavily linked with a move to Fiorentina this summer but he stayed put at the nerazzuri and in an interview with passioneinter, his agent Alejandro Camano has talked more about his client's situation.
He said: "He is convinced that this year Inter will win everything. This is the good year. And he wants to help the team do it. He will remain until the expiry of his contract. The future then, only God knows him.He wants to convince Conte and to do so he also rejected Qatar as well as Viola. I say this because we know the truth: it is a good and honest person."
On Inter, he said: "Borja wants to play at Inter. He left what was his home, Fiorentina, where they gave him all the love of the world, something he will never forget and will not forget how his people made him feel. But he did it to play at Inter, where he is happy!"
