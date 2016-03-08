Valverde on Messi's future: 'I don't worry, he will decide himself'
13 September at 18:45Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has talked about Lionel Messi's future but he isn't too worried about what the Argentine will do next.
Messi, 32, is expected to have another big season for the Catalans this term. But there have been reports about his future, as his current deal runs out in the summer of 2022. Reports said that he can leave Barcelona whenever he wants for free.
But in a recent press conference Ernesto Valverde was asked about the club star's future and he didn't seem too worried.
He said: "I don't have to worry about his future, everyone decides their own future. I'm not a doctor, but with him, we'll go carefully. Tuesday."
ON NEYMAR - "We talked about Neymar before the market, during the market and now we do it after the market. It is a great player."
Messi is recovering from an injury, as things stand. With Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele also out injured, Antoine Griezmann is delivering the goods already. The Catalans' next game sees them play Valencia, who recently sacked Marcelino.
