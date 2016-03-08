Van der Sar warns Barcelona and Juventus about de Ligt

Ajax executive director Edwin vanThe Dutch center-back is being linked with joining Juventus and Barcelona but his price-tag is reported to be in the region of € 75 million. After selling Frankie de Jong to Barcelona for a fee in the region of € 84 million, however, Ajax are in no rush to decide the future of their talented defender."De Ligt must focus on Ajax, it doesn't matter how incredible offers can be. We are financially solid and we want to increase our incomes but not through the sale of all players. I don't want Ajax to be considered a selling club. Players will be free to decide".De Ligt visited Juventus' training center last summer but according to the latest report he is close to signing with Barcelona or, at least, the La Liga giants are in pole position to secure his services next season.