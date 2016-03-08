Venezia, President Tacopina: 'This year we can write history'
09 September at 15:45Venezia President Joe Tacopina spoke to Italian newspaper La Nuova Venezia via Calciomercato.com earlier today about his plans for the club and what he sees in the future of the Arancioneroverdi.
“This year we all have the opportunity to write a new page in the history of Venezia. I believe that the sports director Lupo has built a balanced squad, composed of young players and more experienced elements, united by the enthusiasm and the desire to show off. A solid and cohesive group has been created and, as seen up to now, I can be satisfied: it seems to me a team that never gives up, that fights for every ball and that always plays to win. It won't always be good, but the attitude and spirit are the right ones.”
Italian American businessman Tacopina took over the struggling since in 2015 after their most recent bankruptcy, with the club earning promotion to Serie C in Tacopina’s first season in charge.
Last season Venezia finished a disappointing 15th place in the Serie B standings, almost being demoted to Serie C after losing a playout game against Claudio Lotito’s Salernitana, before being spared by the relegation handed to Palermo following their financial troubles.
Apollo Heyes
