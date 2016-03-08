Veretout can leave Fiorentina; AC Milan cold, Napoli evaluate

The midfielder's contract expires in 2021, but his future will be far from Fiorentina. In fact, Jordan Veretout has already made up his mind : at the end of the season, he will leave.

Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on the Frenchman, including the likes of AC Milan and Napoli. His agent even met Milan, though to discuss the situation of Conti, where it was declared that Veretout isn't a priority for the Rossoneri.

Napoli's stance, on the other hand, is different. The Partenopei consider the player as a possible reinforcement for next season, though a few departures will have to take place first. Diawara, who has been heavily linked with AC Milan, could make way for the Fiorentina star.

La Viola have told Veretout's agent that they can sell for €25-30m, having signed the player from Aston Villa for €7m.