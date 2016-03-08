Verona's Rrahmani to undergo medicals tomorrow ahead of move to Napoli
16 January at 20:20Hellas Verona defender Amir Rrahmani will be in Rome tomorrow to undergo his medical examinations, ahead of a move to Napoli, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 25-year-old Kosovan defender, who is contracted to the Veneto club until 2023, is set to join the Naples based club over the next few days, assuming all goes well in his medical examinations. The player will then be loaned back to Verona until the end of the season, before arriving in Naples in June to join the main squad.
Hellas Verona will receive €14 million for Rrahmani, the report highlights. The player himself has been offered a five-year contract worth €1.5 million net per season plus bonuses (up to €1.8 million). The only thing standing in the way of full completion is tomorrow’s medicals.
Rrahmani has made 19 appearances for Hellas Verona across all competitions so far this season for a total of 1729 minutes. He has impressed majorly in his first six months in Italy.
Apollo Heyes
