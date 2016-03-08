Verratti and Raiola pushing Insigne to PSG: meeting set with De Laurentiis
14 June at 12:30Goals in the Italian national team with the number 10 shirt, two fantastic strikes that made the fans dream again; the smile rediscovered, after a difficult season, also thanks to his friend Marco Verratti, with whom he shared a great season in Pescara. Lorenzo Insigne has returned to shine in the last two matches after a year with ups and downs for Napoli, which may have been his last for the club.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to make a big move for the offensive department and have identified the Partenopei captain as an ideal profile. The Milanese paper writes that a meeting between president De Laurentiis and Insigne's agent, Mino Raiola, is on the agenda. Insigne asks for a salary of 6.5 million euros per season to renew his contract with Napoli.
In May, De Laurentiis barely touched the subject which could now cause problems, also because the French champions are pushing and Raiola is insisting on bringing the player to Paris. The same Marco Verratti would also like to reunite with Insigne and is persuading him to make a move to the capital of France.
