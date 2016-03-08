Vialli: 'Why Sarri was smart to hire Zola'
29 October at 09:00Chelsea are one of the best team in England at the moment with Maurizio Sarri’s lads who have snatched an easy 4-0 win against Burnley today (READ THE RATINGS).
Speaking from Turin during an event linked with the Champions League, the former Blues and Juventus star Gianluca Vialli shared his view on Sarri’s decision to appoint Gianfranco as his assistant coach:
“It was a smart move by Sarri. It’s the same thing that Mourinho did in Italy or even in London. With a player like him in the staff you it’s easier to explain your concept, it’s easier to share what you think and I think Zola is a perfect link between the team, the managing staff and the club.”
“He knows everybody so well at Chelsea. They did well with Conte but the Blues are close to the top of the Premier League now, the problem is that there is a lot of competition. Three clubs are still unbeaten, five teams within three points. It’s an exciting league, impossible not to be followed.”
