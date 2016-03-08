Victor Moses a step away from Inter, approval of Fenerbahce still missing
20 January at 19:30English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s winger Victor Moses is now a step away from completing a move to Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.
It was reported earlier that the Milan-based club were edging closer to completing the deal for the Nigeria international.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the only thing missing from the deal is the approval of Turkish side Fenerbahce where Moses is currently spending a season-long loan.
It is believed that Moses’ potential move to Inter will also pave the way for the departure of AC Milan’s left-back Ricardo Rodriguez who has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce in the recent past.
Moses is likely to join Inter on a loan deal who will also have the option of making it permanent by paying €10 million.
If the deal will go through, the 29-year-old will leave the London-based club after making 128 appearances in all competitions where he has managed to score 18 times and also provided 13 assists.
Fabrizio Romano
