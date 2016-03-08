From Spain: Vidal to Inter possible; the details
25 July at 13:00Arturo Vidal and Antonio Conte are eager to work together, but this time at Inter Milan. The duo had a relatively successful time in Turin when they worked at Juventus and won a lot of domestic trophies.
It is believed that Vidal had his best years under the former Chelsea manager and will be eager to once again join him at the San Siro.
The Milan-based club are looking to find a solution to bring the former Bayern Munich midfielder to the club.
Vidal has a hard time during his first season with his current club FC Barcelona where he failed to keep his place in the playing eleven.
Hierarchy at the club believe that the Nerazzurri will only be able to bring the Chile international to the club on-loan in the ongoing transfer window.
However, for that to happen, Inter will have to offload three midfielders -- Joao Mario , Borja Valero and Radja Nainggolan.
The trio have attracted interest from Genoa, Fiorentina, Sampdoria in Italy, Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco and host of Chinese clubs.
