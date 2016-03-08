Leonardo Bonucci has had his medical tests with Juventus and just a few minutes ago he arrived at the club's new training center to take his first training session with his 'new' team-mates.Bonucci will train with Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala who had already been playing with the 31-year-old at Juventus while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodrigo Bentancur will train for Bonucci for the first time ever.Bonucci was welcomed by a few cheering Juventus fans outside the J Medical but a few supporters of the Old Lady booed him when he arrived at the training center a few minutes ago.