Video: Caldara leaves Juventus hotel ahead of AC Milan move
01 August at 23:05Mattia Caldara has just left Juventus' hotel in the USA ahead of his move to AC Milan. The Italian defender has not even played one game for the Old Lady who has decided to swap him for Leonardo Bonucci who is set to make return to Juventus after a one-year spell at AC Milan.
Both players have been valued around € 35 million. Here's the video of Caldara leaving Juventus' hotel.
Il futuro giocatore del #Milan Mattia #Caldara lascia l'hotel dove alloggia la #Juventus— Sky Sport (@SkySport) August 1, 2018
@FCosatti #SkySport #SkyCalciomercato pic.twitter.com/HulrcThXW1
