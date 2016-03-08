Video: De Ligt undergoing Juventus medical
17 July at 15:15Matthijs de Ligt will soon complete his transfer from Ajax to Juventus for a figure of about 75 million euros. The Dutch star is currently at J Medical undergoing his medical checkups with the Bianconeri before signing his five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium. The contract binding him to the Serie A champions will also include a 150 million euros release clause, which we explained in detail this morning. Here is a video of the former Ajax captain undergoing his medical:
Easy as you like for #deLigt pic.twitter.com/ya2gOVghAJ— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 17, 2019
