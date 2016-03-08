Vieira fuming as Balotelli fails to show up for pre-season training
02 July at 15:45New Nice manager Patrick Vieira has been left fuming early on in his managerial career as Mario Balotelli ends up being a no-show in Nice's pre-season training.
Former Juventus and Arsenal midfielder Vieira was recently appointed as Nice's manager after their former manager Lucien Favre had left the club to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Vieira was in charge of MLS club New York City FC before taking over at Nice.
And Vieira was left fuming recently as Mario Balotelli failed to report for the club's pre-season training session.
Vieira said in the club's press conference: "The training saw all the players, unfortunately two were missing and we will try to understand why."- Balotelli asked me for a holiday supplement? No, he was expected to be here today was and he was not."
"I want to know what he wants to do because my desire is to keep only the players who want to be part of the project."
Balotelli has drawn strong links with a move back to the Serie A this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
