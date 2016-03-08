Virdis: 'Fabbri is incompetent, no penalty on Dybala. It always happens with Juve'
09 April at 13:15Speaking to Radio Anch'io Sport, Pietro Paolo Virdis, former AC Milan striker, launched a strong attack at the referee of the match between the Rossoneri and Juventus on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium.
"If the referee doesn't see the penalty with the VAR, then he is incompetent. I have no obligation of not believing that Fabbri was in bad faith. Dybala's penalty? With VAR you can see that the Juventus attacker was looking for the contact and for this Dybala should have been booked.
"In the derby, you could see Politano widening his leg in search of the defender: if the VAR does not see this, he is incompetent. You can clearly see Dybala was seeking the contact. If you want to change things, give Dybala a nice booking and do the same with Politano.
"Rest assured that if this happens, they will think twice about being smart. Subjection? It has always existed. Where there is the power it is easier to depend. We become lambs with the strong and strong with the weak," Virdis concluded.
