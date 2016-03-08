Viviano has completed his medicals with Inter, decision to be made in next 48 hours
10 February at 19:10Italian free agent Emiliano Viviano has completed his medicals with Inter, with the Nerazzurri set to decide whether to sign him or not in the next 48 hours, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 34-year-old Italian shot stopper is considered a short-term solution by the Milanese club, as they are worried about the physical condition of captain Samir Handanovic. The Slovenian suffered a hairline fracture in his little finger last week and his age may concern the Nerazzurri.
Viviano, who is currently a free agent, would join the Inter squad as the preferred back-up to Handanovic, the report adds. Inter will decide whether they want to sign him or whether to pass up on the player in the next 48 hours.
Inter are currently top of the league table after 23 games, tied on points with rivals and reigning champions Juventus. They face 3rd place Lazio next weekend.
Apollo Heyes
