Football fans the world over have watched in horror as one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs have found themselves in an unfamiliar position due to on field results and financial struggles. Last summer brought renewed optimism for Rossoneri supporters as the Chinese ownership reached deep into their pockets time and time again to construct a new squad, lavishly spending upwards of €200 million. However, while many celebrated the spending spree, others looked on in fear that the well was not quite as deep as Yonghong Li painted it to be, a premonition that was ultimately validated.



For a club with as rich a history as any, the wait since the 2010-11 season for a 19th Scudetto may seem like decades. We all know the rest of the story as Milan’s downfall has coincided with Juventus dominance, aka seven straight Scudetti for the Bianconeri of Turin and two appearances in the Champions League Final.



The rollercoaster ride cliché has certainly held true in recent months. The appointment of Gennaro Gattuso to replace disappointing manager Vincenzo Montella once again ignited a fanbase desperate for success and the former midfielder has not disappointed, bringing with him a unique fighting spirit and a pragmatic use of the pieces at his disposal. The 2018 calendar year saw Gattuso’s Milan make impressive strikes on the pitch, including a 10-match unbeaten run in Seria A and an appearance in the Coppa Italia final. Milan ultimately clinched Europa League play for next season with a 6th-place finish.





Fast forward to summer and all progress felt like it was brought to a screeching halt when news broke that majority owner Yonghong Li had failed to make the necessary debt payment to U.S.-based Elliott Management Corp, resulting in an Elliott takeover, hefty fine, and loss of European competition for next season.



Fortunes Reversed



In quite the dramatic turnaround, Milan have stolen headlines for all the right reasons in weeks since. First came an overturning of the Europe League ban, followed by the appointment of Brazilian director Leonardo to help right the ship just days later.







Leonardo has barely had time to make an espresso and settle, yet he has wasted no time in making his presence felt through securing Serie A’s top scorer over the previous four seasons in Gonzalo Higuain, while also adding talented young defender Mattia Caldara in place of Juve-bound Leonardo Bonucci. A Caldara-Romagnoli partnership has Milan and Italy supporters alike salivating at what could be at the heart of the back line.



Maldini Magic



In steps Paolo Maldini, considered by many to be the greatest defender the sport has ever seen and whose image has long been synonymous with the red and black of the northern Italian outfit. The 50-year-old is often pointed to as the antithesis of modern football, an era when one-club players are becoming increasingly scarce and loyalty seems to be at a premium.







As if over 600 appearances and 25 trophies were not enough, Maldini intends to give his beloved club even more as he is now set to return as the new Director of Sporting Strategy and Development and will work with Leonardo. This appointment signals a massive step for Milan in the right direction, a clear indication that the club’s project is now a serious one.



Just last year Maldini was offered a director position by the Chinese ownership and Marco Fassone, a proposition he elected to turn down. Passionate supporters, understandably desperate for a trusted figure to step in, hit out at the club legend on social media. The ups and downs have manifested once again with today’s Maldini announcement, as football royalty clearly feels the club is now in secure enough hands to offer his services.



The weight of Maldini’s appointment cannot be overstated; with his arrival comes endless technical expertise, passion and leadership, valuable connections throughout the football world, and knowledge of the ins and outs of one of Europe’s most storied clubs.



In an offseason saturated with dramatic headlines including Juve’s purchase of Ronaldo, Napoli’s appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, and Inter’s shrewd mercato, Milanisti can now feel confident that their beloved club is trending in the right direction and will be challenging for silverware on the Italian peninsula sooner rather than later.



