Wanda Nara and Capello engage in war of words about controversial Icardi photo

06 May at 19:30
The wife of Mauro Icardi- Wanda Nara and veteran football manager Fabio Capello have engaged in a brief war of words over the photos that the striker recently posed in with his wife.

Capello was talking to Sky Italia about that controversial photo and condemned Icardi for it.

He said: " I have never had a player who did these things, in my teams I don't know if he would have succeeded in entering the locker room."

In response to this, Wanda posted a message on her Twitter account and criticised Capello for his opinion.

She said: "Dear Fabio Capello, as a coach he has all my respect, but from commentator to columnist. I can remind you of some top players who managed to get into your dressing room doing these things. 10 years ago they could have done something strange, TODAY NO! "
  The tweet was in reference to former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham, who had won the UEFA Champions League in 1999 with United and had won the Premier League multiple times before doing shoots like the one Icardi did last week.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.