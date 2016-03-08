Wanda Nara and Capello engage in war of words about controversial Icardi photo
06 May at 19:30The wife of Mauro Icardi- Wanda Nara and veteran football manager Fabio Capello have engaged in a brief war of words over the photos that the striker recently posed in with his wife.
Capello was talking to Sky Italia about that controversial photo and condemned Icardi for it.
He said: " I have never had a player who did these things, in my teams I don't know if he would have succeeded in entering the locker room."
In response to this, Wanda posted a message on her Twitter account and criticised Capello for his opinion.
She said: "Dear Fabio Capello, as a coach he has all my respect, but from commentator to columnist. I can remind you of some top players who managed to get into your dressing room doing these things. 10 years ago they could have done something strange, TODAY NO! "
The tweet was in reference to former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham, who had won the UEFA Champions League in 1999 with United and had won the Premier League multiple times before doing shoots like the one Icardi did last week.
Caro Fabio Capello, come allenatore ha tutta la mia stima, ma di opinionista ad opinionista.. ti ricordo qualche giocatore Top che è riuscito ad entrare nel tuo spogliatoio facendo “queste cose” .. 10 anni fa potevano avere qualcosa di strano, OGGI NO! pic.twitter.com/9N3d72bgCI— wan (@wandaicardi27) May 6, 2019
