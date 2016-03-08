Wanda Nara criticises Lukaku: ‘Will be nice to see him score in important matches’
23 December at 13:15French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s on-loan striker Mauro Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara has criticised Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s striker Romelu Lukaku for not scoring in the big matches.
The Belgium international has replaced Icardi at the San Siro after making a move in the summer transfer window from English Premier League outfit Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of €65 million.
With the arrival of Lukaku, the Argentina international joint PSG on a season-long loan deal who also have an option to make the move permanent for the sum of €70 million.
Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara who is also his agent, criticised the former Everton striker in response to a comment from a fan Giacomo Valenti during Tiki Taka show cited by Calciomercatio.com where he claimed that Lukaku plays for the team whereas it was the complete opposite when the 26-year-old was at the club.
To that comment, Wanda Nara responded by saying: “It will be nice to see him scoring in important matches. In the Champions League, he couldn’t score at big moments and now he will watch the knockout stage in front of the TV. You can criticise Icardi all you want but the truth is that the last number nine to score 120 odd goals for Inter is Icardi and no one else.”
