Wanda Nara: 'It is not true that Icardi didn't move to Real because of me'
02 March at 12:00The Icardi situation at Inter seems to be a neverending story with a conclusion seemingly being light years away. The former Inter captain's wife and agent Wanda Nara spoke to Marca and reflected on the news that in the past Icardi's move to Real Madrid was blocked by the fact that Florentino Perez did not want to negotiate with Wanda.
"It is not true that Mauro did not go to Madrid because of me, as it was written, we have a lot of respect for Real Madrid," she said in response to the rumours.
The Spanish newspaper also writes that Icardi is attracting interest from various clubs: Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. In the summer, the Argentinian could leave Inter for a figure lower than the 110 million release clause in his contract. Marca even goes as far as to say that the 26-year-old could be available for 40-50 million euros this summer.
