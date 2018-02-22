Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi's wife and agent gives future update on Inter star
23 May at 16:00Wanda Nara is Inter star Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent and she has been talking about her husband and client’s future and also disappointment after Jorge Sampaoli decided to drop him from Argentina squad for the 2018 World Cup. She spoke to Perros de la Calle program in Argentina.
Injustice of not being selected for Argentina squad, Nara said: "He has everything to be in the national team, age and performance, he met Sampaoli a couple of times and told him what he thought, I knew it was hard to stay on the list and Mauro knew it, but we kept hope alive until the last minute".
On Icardi’s future, his agent said: "My peace of mind is that Mauro is the future 9 of the National and is 9 Jorge Sampaoli. Maybe now is not the time, but is waiting calmly the chance to play. There are things that have no explanation. Today the what's happening to Mauro is an injustice, he deserves to be there.”
