Wanda Nara on Icardi penalty miss: 'It happens to those who have the balls, even Messi and Ronaldo make mistakes'
27 May at 10:35The wife and agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has defended criticism for the Argentine, saying that it only happens to those who have the 'balls' and that even the best players make mistakes.
Icardi's missed penalty nearly costed the nerazzurri a spot in the UEFA Champions League but Radja Nainggolan's late strike ensured that they finished inside the top four.
Icardi, who possibly played his last game for Inter, was booed by Inter fans but Wanda Nara has reacted to the criticism and in her show on Tiki Taka, she said: "It went very well, we reached what we wanted and now we start again for the next season. Mauro's mistake? It can happen, these are things that happen to those who have balls.
"The stadium reacted badly, I said a dirty word myself: logical that you can't say good to anyone who misses a penalty. Even Messi and Ronaldo have made a mistake, it can happen to everyone.
"After the whole affair he scored two very heavy penalties. Being Inter does make you understand that you have a good heart, I lost five years of life".
