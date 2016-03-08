Wanda Nara opens up about Icardi renewal talks and discusses Perisic-Arsenal rumours
28 January at 11:20Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara was, as usual, present in the Tiki Taka studios, talking about the future of the Inter captain, who is currently negotiating a contract renewal with the Nerazzurri management.
"We have not talked about figures, Inter have other priorities now. Mauro is the captain. He always said he wants to leave the protagonism aside, he wants to help the team. I like Marotta, he seems like a sincere person and today he showed it. That is what we need. In football, there is a lot of hypocrisy. He looks at you in the face and tells you the truth and we are not used to this in this world," she said.
"I do not think that the players are thinking about the world of their agents. If an agent wants to bring a player to China, the player's head must still be there, concentrated. No players want to lose, even those who want to leave. Perisic's departure? Maybe there are also personal problems," Wanda added.
