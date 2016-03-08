Wanda tweets: 'I'm not the reason why Real Madrid didn't sign Icardi!'
17 February at 09:45The wife and agent of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi has said that when he talked about interest from Juventus in his husband, she was labelled as a liar and has also said that she wasn't the reason why Real Madrid haven't signed the Argentine forward.
Icardi and Wanda have been kicking up a real storm at the club recently and have now gone into the bad books of the clubs fans- not for the first time.
Wanda added onto the list of antics by posting a tweet and then later deleting it. The tweet talked about the fact that Juventus indeed are keeping their eyes on the player and the fact that she isn't the reason why Real didn't sign Icardi.
The tweet said: "The reports published about the Spanish club (Real Madrid) are totally false. Maybe this time too will give me as the reason, as when they asked me about the great interest of Juventus and I was treated as a liar , but then all has been confirmed by their sporting director. "
The tweet was soon removed by Wanda, who later put out a collage of photos showing Icardi's greatest moments at Inter and him crying while donning the jersey of the nerazzurri.
Icardi had not played for the club against Rapid Wein and will also not play in the game against Sampdoria later today.
