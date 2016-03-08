Watch: agent of Chelsea target drops Inter hint
28 February at 09:30"Alessandro Beltrami, agent of Nicolò Barella and Radja Nainggolan. Inter are being linked with signing the talented Cagliari star and according to our sources (READ HERE), the Nerazzurri have the talented centre midfielder in their hands. Chelsea and Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the player but Inter are in pole to secure his services in the summer. "Radja and Barella can play together", Beltrami said told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Inter face Cagliari tomorrow and Beltrami will attend the game from the stands: "I will be in Cagliari and I'll spend the rest of the weekend with the family of Nainggolan. I'm very closely linked with the families of both players, no coincidence I have had their initials tattooed in my arm".
"I had health problems in 2012 and Radja stayed very close to me. I was forced to leave my job for a while and Nainggolan did always support me. He had received important offers from Russia but Radja waited for me and put myself ahead of his interests. The spirit of sacrifice is the first thing that I want to see in my clients. When I saw Barella in training he was so similar to Radja, that's why I decided to take him".
