Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting to know his faith after that his agent Jorge Mendes has informed Florentino Perez about his client’s desire to leave Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has a € 1 billion release clause included in his contract with the Merengues but Mendes seems to have a verbal agreement to take Ronaldo to Serie A for just € 100 million.



Juventus have reached an agreement with Ronaldo and are waiting to learn Florentino’s decision.



If he will accept Juventus’ € 100 million bid, the Portuguese ace will move to the Allianz Stadium.







Meantime Ronaldo is spending his holidays in Greece where he was spotted by some paparazzi. Watch the picture right above.



