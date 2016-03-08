Watch: Dybala shirts sold in front of Appiano Gentile despite Inter refusal
19 April at 18:00For some time there have been talks about the possibility of Paulo Dybala's transfer to Inter Milan in exchange for Mauro Icardi, who would move to the Allianz Stadium. However, today's report from Corriere dello Sport revealed that the Argentinian has refused a move to the San Siro, as he is not convinced by the club's project. Despite this, some salesmen in front of Inter's training centre have shown their fantasy and have made the transfer 'official' at least for the purposes of their business.
#Inter, ad Appiano Gentile appare la maglia di... #Dybala pic.twitter.com/4ENLmQ7C9j— SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) April 19, 2019
