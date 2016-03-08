Watch: Genoa star arrives for AC Milan medical
16 August at 09:15Genoa star Diego Laxalt has arrived for his medical at AC Milan, ahead of finalizing and completing a switch to the San Siro based side this summer.
We have previously reported that talks had escalated over the last two days and a fee was agreed. It lies in the region of 14 million euros and involves a bonusof 4 million euros as well.
Diego #Laxalt è arrivato alla clinica La Madonnina: iniziano le visite mediche con il #Milan pic.twitter.com/d9XvCpTX1t— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 16, 2018
Laxalt arrived at the La Madonnina clinic at about 7:50 this morning and is now set to undergo a medical and sign the AC Milan contract.
