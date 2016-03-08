Watch: Juve fans still hope Guardiola can arrive because of this video

07 June at 22:30
With no manager still officially announced at Juventus for next season speculation around Pep Guardiola won't go away.

It is believed that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set to join the Italian champions after only one year at the London club, however, a video that has emerged online has given some fans hope that City boss Guardiola is still a possibility.
 
With Man City possibly repercussions for their failure to follow FFP guidelines, should the English club be banned from UEFA's top competition next season Guardiola might decide to jump ship.

However, Pep recently said in an interview that he felt a connect with City, asserting there was 'no better place' as the fans don't 'boo' when your losing. 



 

