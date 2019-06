Watch: Juve release new 2019-20 pre-match jersey made out of ocean plastic

Juventus have released their new pre-match jersey for the 2019/20 campaign. The shirt will be colored in black and pink and is made out of ocean plastic, the club announced on Twitter.The shape of the new pre-match jersey is unconventional for the Old Lady, just like her new home kit for next season which created many controversies among the fans Juve striker Moise Kean was chosen to present the new pre-match shirt on social media, take a look at it:Do you like it?