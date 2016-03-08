Watch: Juve release new 2019-20 pre-match jersey made out of ocean plastic
03 June at 13:25Juventus have released their new pre-match jersey for the 2019/20 campaign. The shirt will be colored in black and pink and is made out of ocean plastic, the club announced on Twitter.
The shape of the new pre-match jersey is unconventional for the Old Lady, just like her new home kit for next season which created many controversies among the fans.
Juve striker Moise Kean was chosen to present the new pre-match shirt on social media, take a look at it:
Rise above.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 3 giugno 2019
Our new 19/20 pre-match jersey by @adidasfootbaII, made out of @parleyforoceans Ocean plastic. https://t.co/jGn7e9GM1b #ForzaJuve #DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/Nf1wtOkyf8
Do you like it?
